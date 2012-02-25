MEXICO CITY Feb 25 There is no magic
solution for pulling Guadalajara out of their slump, the Mexican
club's new consultant Johan Cruyff said on Saturday.
The Chivas, who are also known as the 'Sacred Flock', have
picked up just two points in seven matches and are bottom of the
Clausura championship.
"To think because I am here that tomorrow we're going to win
is absurd. We want to find out where the fault lies," the Dutch
great told the club's supporters.
"It can't be the team knew how to play and have forgotten.
You can't always win but you have to create a base, one player
alone doesn't win matches," the 64-year-old said as he was
presented to the fans at the Omnilife stadium.
"Don't expect tomorrow to be playing like (they do) in
Holland. Mexicans are Mexican and the Spanish are Spanish," said
Cruyff who won the European Cup three times as a player with
Ajax Amsterdam and once as coach of Barcelona in 1992.
Guadalajara, one of the country's most popular clubs with a
record 11 league crowns, have struggled to meet the high
ambitions of their owner, wealthy businessman Jorge Vergara who
maintains a squad entirely made up of Mexican players.
The Chivas are also bottom of their group in the South
American Libertadores Cup with one point from two matches.
Guadalajara are at home to Santos Laguna, joint leaders of
the Clausura, on Sunday.
