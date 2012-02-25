MEXICO CITY Feb 25 There is no magic solution for pulling Guadalajara out of their slump, the Mexican club's new consultant Johan Cruyff said on Saturday.

The Chivas, who are also known as the 'Sacred Flock', have picked up just two points in seven matches and are bottom of the Clausura championship.

"To think because I am here that tomorrow we're going to win is absurd. We want to find out where the fault lies," the Dutch great told the club's supporters.

"It can't be the team knew how to play and have forgotten. You can't always win but you have to create a base, one player alone doesn't win matches," the 64-year-old said as he was presented to the fans at the Omnilife stadium.

"Don't expect tomorrow to be playing like (they do) in Holland. Mexicans are Mexican and the Spanish are Spanish," said Cruyff who won the European Cup three times as a player with Ajax Amsterdam and once as coach of Barcelona in 1992.

Guadalajara, one of the country's most popular clubs with a record 11 league crowns, have struggled to meet the high ambitions of their owner, wealthy businessman Jorge Vergara who maintains a squad entirely made up of Mexican players.

The Chivas are also bottom of their group in the South American Libertadores Cup with one point from two matches.

Guadalajara are at home to Santos Laguna, joint leaders of the Clausura, on Sunday. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo,; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)