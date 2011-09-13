MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Former Mexico international Benjamin Galindo has been named as the third coach of the year at Santos Laguna, hoping to do better second time around after a short, unhappy stint in 2006.

Galindo, who has also coached Guadalajara, Cruz Azul and Atlas, will replaced Diego Cocca, who was fired 10 days ago after only six months in the hot seat.

The 50-year-old, who played for Mexico at the 1994 World Cup, was in charge for only seven games in his first spell with Santos and failed to win any of them.

"Benjamin wants to make up for last time and now has more experience and a squad with more potential than the first time around," said Santos president Alejandro Irarrogorri.

The three-times Mexican champions, based in the desert city of Torreon, have managed eight points from seven games in the Apertura championship.

