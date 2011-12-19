ASUNCION Dec 18 Three times South
American champions Olimpia captured their first Paraguayan
league title in 11 years when they beat Rubio Nu 2-1 on the
final of the Clausura championship on Sunday.
Olimpia, who won the league title for last time in 2000 and
their third Copa Libertadores in 2002, qualified for South
America's top club competition next year along with Nacional,
winners of the Aperture title in the first half of the year.
The side coached by Uruguayan Gerardo Pelusso scored through
Argentine Maximiliano Biancucchi and Colombian Francisco Najera
to beat Rubio Nu and finish three points ahead of arch-rivals
Cerro Porteno, who were held 2-2 by Sol de America.
The mood at Olimpia was not all celebratory, however, after
their controversial president Marcelo Recanate's recent public
spat with the team's four Uruguayan players resulted in veteran
midfielder Sergio Orteman vowing to leave the club.
Nine first division club presidents have also called on the
Paraguayan Football Association to expel or suspend Recanate for
publicly ridiculing the game's ruling body.
The championship as a whole was marred by incidents of
violence among fans, the latest of which forced the suspension
of Libertad's home match with Cerro Porteno two weeks ago after
a linesman was injured by a firecracker thrown from the crowd.
Cerro were leading 1-0 at the time and the result remained
the same after the remaining 45 minutes were played two days
later.
Libertad, Paraguay's most successful club of the decade with
seven league titles, finished third in the standings six points
behind Olimpia.
Thousands of police were deployed for the final weekend's
matches for fear of more trouble from "barrabrava" hooligan
fans.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John O'Brien)