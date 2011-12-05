Dec 5 A Paraguayan derby match was
abandoned at halftime on Sunday evening after a linesman
was injured by a firecracker thrown from the crowd, the latest
bout of soccer violence to hit the country.
The match official, Dario Gaona, needed hospital treatment
after the incident in the Cerro Porteno-Libertad game at the
Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion.
Hospital officials told the ABC Color newspaper that the
official had suffered an acoustic trauma, but there was no
long-term damage and he was discharged after treatment.
The Paraguayan FA held an emergency meeting and ruled that
the second half of the match would be played on Tuesday. Cerro
Porteno supporters were also banned from the club's remaining
three matches of the season.
The Clausura championship has been plagued by violence,
which included two successive abandoned matches at the Feliciano
Caceres stadium on the outskirts of the capital.
Sportivo Luqueno's game against Rubiu Nu was suspended by
rioting home fans in the 58th minute in late October and their
following match, against Independiente Campo Grande, was called
off in the 86th minute.
Cerro Porteno, leading 1-0 at the time, protested the
decision in Sunday's match.
"The responsibility belongs to the police who did not
control the supporters efficiently," club president Juan Jose
Zapag told reporters.
"We repudiate violence in the stadiums and this season we
have not given any free tickets to the Cerro fans," he added,
referring to a practice common in South America and often blamed
for encouraging violence.
The club said on its website (www.clubcerro.com) that the
aggressor had been identified and that the match should have
continued.
