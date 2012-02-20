* Juniors stand in for striking players in opening matches
* Leading side San Martin announce withdrawal from league
(Adds details, quotes)
By Rex Gowar
Feb 20 Perus soccer chief Manuel Burga has
been summoned by FIFA to explain why the Peruvian first division
championship kicked off in a state of chaos over a wage
conflict.
Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) general secretary Javier
Quintana said on Monday Burga had flown to world soccer body
FIFAs Swiss headquarters.
"The players union has been in communication with FIFA over
the things happening in Peruvian football, so Manuel Burga has
been summoned for tomorrow in Zurich to allay those worries,"
Quintana was quoted as saying on the local website
www.rpp.com.pe.
There was a bizarre start to the championship at the weekend
as some teams fielded junior players because the professionals
were on strike over money owed by a majority of the clubs
including the two biggest, Universitario and Alianza Lima.
The players union SAPAF called the strike after rejecting a
plan from the league organisers ADFP for clubs to refinance
their debts.
SAPAF chief Francesco Manassero blamed the clubs, saying
they had prevented a healing process in Peruvian football which
has suffered years of underachievement at international and
domestic level.
"They gave us no way out. If we let them decide the amount
(of the debts) and how much they should pay us were going to be
waiting until the end of time. We cannot allow the players to be
mistreated," Manassero said.
"Here it seems normal to owe four or five months wages and
to want to refinance that in two years," he was quoted as
telling Blanco y Negro radio on Sunday.
"All this is the consequence of the clubs and the FPFs
apathy in not doing anything to resolve this conflict."
Quintana blamed the ADFP for not delaying the start of the
championship.
"On Thursday we spoke with the Association (ADFP), who
called an assembly for Friday. On that day they should have
taken the decision not to play the fixture, but on the contrary
they gave it the green light," he said.
SAN MARTIN CLOSURE
San Martin, who won the title three times between 2007-10
and are one of the few teams in good financial order, said they
were dissolving the club because their players had joined the
strike. Other clubs have said they are following suit.
The San Martin board refused to send juniors to play against
Melgar in the southern city of Arequipa, forfeiting the points.
"(On Monday we) will withdraw from the championship and the
club will be closed," general manager Alvaro Barco told the
leading daily El Comercio's website (www.elcomercio.pe).
"We feel the players have turned their backs on us."
San Martin president Raul Bao Garcia, who along with his
board risks a life ban if the club withdraws from the league,
said the squad were wrong to show solidarity with the union.
The chaos in the championship is bad news for Perus
Uruguayan coach Sergio Markarian who has begun to bring some
order to the national team.
Peru finished third at last years Copa America having failed
to qualify for the World Cup since 1982.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez/Greg Stutchbury)