March 4 Peru's embattled top-flight soccer league suffered a further loss of credibility when San Martin pulled out of the competition, citing disgust with its administration following a strike-marred start to the championship two weeks ago.

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has been under pressure to get its house in order with players striking over unpaid wages and clubs fielding teams of junior players for the opening matches.

San Martin, champions in three of the last five seasons, boycotted their season-opener at Melgar in protest and on Sunday confirmed they had withdrawn from the league entirely.

FPF president Manuel Burga was summoned by world governing body FIFA last month to explain the player revolt, but has allowed the championship to continue.

A large number of Peruvian clubs, including giants Universitario and Alianza Lima, still owe their players 2011 wages, according to local media reports.

There has been no solution offered by league body ADFP beyond refinancing those debts, despite its rules demanding clubs have a 12-month pay plan in order to play in the championship, reports said.

A meeting on Friday with Burga failed to convince San Martin, who sought sanctions for indebted teams and a ban on them signing players.

"They have good intentions (trying to persuade us to stay) but they are not accompanied by concrete and viable norms and/or measures that would guarantee a proper championship," the club's general manager Alvaro Barcos told reporters.

The sports daily Libero (www.libero.pe) reported that Peru midfielder Michael Guevara, signed by San Martin in the off-season and yet to make his debut, might now sign for Universitario, Peru's most indebted club.

Though a number of teams fielded junior players in the opening round two weeks ago, the FPF said the results would be allowed to stand.

San Martin's withdrawal leaves the Peruvian first division with 15 teams and their players with an uncertain future.

"I feel that all that was worrying me a few days ago is drowning me now," the club's Argentine striker Heber Arriola told local media.

"We (foreign players) have been told to go tomorrow to get our (pay) settlement and that in the following hours we should leave the apartment ... The damage has reached my family and that hurts me," the 31-year-old added. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)