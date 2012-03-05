March 4 Peru's embattled top-flight soccer
league suffered a further loss of credibility when San Martin
pulled out of the competition, citing disgust with its
administration following a strike-marred start to the
championship two weeks ago.
The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has been under
pressure to get its house in order with players striking over
unpaid wages and clubs fielding teams of junior players for the
opening matches.
San Martin, champions in three of the last five seasons,
boycotted their season-opener at Melgar in protest and on Sunday
confirmed they had withdrawn from the league entirely.
FPF president Manuel Burga was summoned by world governing
body FIFA last month to explain the player revolt, but has
allowed the championship to continue.
A large number of Peruvian clubs, including giants
Universitario and Alianza Lima, still owe their players 2011
wages, according to local media reports.
There has been no solution offered by league body ADFP
beyond refinancing those debts, despite its rules demanding
clubs have a 12-month pay plan in order to play in the
championship, reports said.
A meeting on Friday with Burga failed to convince San
Martin, who sought sanctions for indebted teams and a ban on
them signing players.
"They have good intentions (trying to persuade us to stay)
but they are not accompanied by concrete and viable norms and/or
measures that would guarantee a proper championship," the club's
general manager Alvaro Barcos told reporters.
The sports daily Libero (www.libero.pe) reported that Peru
midfielder Michael Guevara, signed by San Martin in the
off-season and yet to make his debut, might now sign for
Universitario, Peru's most indebted club.
Though a number of teams fielded junior players in the
opening round two weeks ago, the FPF said the results would be
allowed to stand.
San Martin's withdrawal leaves the Peruvian first division
with 15 teams and their players with an uncertain future.
"I feel that all that was worrying me a few days ago is
drowning me now," the club's Argentine striker Heber Arriola
told local media.
"We (foreign players) have been told to go tomorrow to get
our (pay) settlement and that in the following hours we should
leave the apartment ... The damage has reached my family and
that hurts me," the 31-year-old added.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)