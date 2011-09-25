- LIMA, Sept 25 A 23-year-old fan
died after falling 30 metres from a executive box
at the end of a Peruvian derby marred by crowd trouble, the
Alianza Lima club said Sunday.
Alianza demanded that the stadium of arch-rivals
Universitario be closed following the incident which they said
happened when fans of the home club burst into VIP boxes and
attacked the occupants at the end of Saturday's match.
"I request the veto of Universitario's Monumental stadium as
there is no guarantee of safety, what happened to this Alianza
fan is deplorable," Alianza president Guillermo Alarcon told the
club's website (www.alianzalima.com)
"We were also attacked, we had difficulty getting out, our
buses had to wait for one hour," he added.
"We are not playing at the Monumental stadium again, it's
unacceptable that there are acts of violence at this stadium."
Witnesses told Peruvian television that Universitario fans
burst into the boxes, smashing bottles of beer and whisky,
attacking the occupants and throwing paint over them.
They said there was no police presence in that part of the
stadium.
The Monumental, sometimes used for international matches,
has several tiers of executive boxes with a sheer drop to the
ordinary seats below.
There was also trouble before Saturday's game when
television pictures showed a faction of Alianza Lima supporters
known as the Comando Sur fighting amongst themselves.
Universitario won the match 2-1.
