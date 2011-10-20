- Oct 19 (Reuters) -
Results and standings from the Brazilian
championship matches on Wednesday
Santos 2 Botafogo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 30 16 6 8 43 30 54
2 Vasco da Gama 30 15 9 6 47 35 54
3 Botafogo 30 15 7 8 46 34 52
4 Flamengo 30 13 12 5 49 38 51
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 30 16 2 12 44 38 50
6 Sao Paulo 30 13 9 8 45 38 48
7 Internacional 30 12 11 7 50 37 47
8 Figueirense 30 11 11 8 38 36 44
9 Gremio 30 12 6 12 34 38 42
10 Goianense 30 11 9 10 39 34 42
11 Santos 30 12 5 13 42 44 41
12 Coritiba 30 11 8 11 47 37 41
-------------------------
13 Palmeiras 30 9 14 7 35 30 41
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 30 8 12 10 34 37 36
15 Ceara 30 8 8 14 36 51 32
16 Cruzeiro 30 8 7 15 34 39 31
-------------------------
17 Atletico Mineiro 30 8 6 16 35 48 30
18 Atletico Paranaense 30 6 10 14 29 45 28
19 Avai 30 6 8 16 39 63 26
20 America-MG 30 4 12 14 38 52 24
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
