Dec 16 As championships wind down at the year's end in South America, Atletico Nacional won their 14th league title in Colombia at the weekend and Danubio the Apertura in the first half of the Uruguayan season.

COLOMBIA

Atletico Nacional won their 14th league title when they beat Deportivo Cali 2-0 in the second leg of the Clausura championship at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin for a 2-0 aggregate victory.

The team coached by Juan Carlos Osorio completed a clean sweep in 2013 having also won the Apertura championship in the first half of the season and the Copa Colombia knockout competition.

An own goal by Cali's Paraguayan defender Nestor Camacho at a corner put Nacional ahead in the 16th minute and striker Jefferson Duque made sure with their second just past the hour.

URUGUAY

Danubio stole the Uruguayan Apertura, first of two championships in the 2013/14 season, from under the noses of Montevideo's River Plate and Nacional, whose Argentine coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena immediately resigned.

Danubio won 1-0 at Sud America with a 34th-minute free kick by Pablo Lima while their challengers, who went into the final round in the top two places, both dropped points.

River were held 1-1 by Defensor Sporting and Nacional gave away an early lead to lose 2-1 at home to Fenix with their veteran former Inter Milan and Uruguay forward Alvaro Recoba missing a penalty.

"I said from day one we would be champions. It got tricky towards the end but we deserved it because we never dropped out of the top three places," said Danubio's coach Leonardo Ramos.

PERU

Universitario and Real Garcilaso will play off for the title on neutral ground in Huancayo on Wednesday after each won a leg in the Descentralizado championship final.

"La U", looking for a record 26th league title, beat Garcilaso 3-0 in Sunday's second leg having lost 3-2 the previous weekend. The aggregate score is not taken into account.

Garcilaso, a club from the Andean mountain city of Cusco founded in 2009, are in the final for the second successive year.

BOLIVIA

The two clubs from the Andean mining town of Potosi will play arbiters in the final round of the Bolivian Apertura championship next Sunday in which Bolivar and The Strongest are vying for the title.

Nacional Potosi host leaders Bolivar, one point ahead of The Strongest, who play at home to Real Potosi in La Paz. (Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota, Felipe Llambias in Montevideo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Justin Palmer)