July 16 Independiente Santa Fe have ended a
36-year wait by winning the Colombian league title.
Sante Fe, who won their six previous titles between 1948 and
1975, beat Deportivo Pasto 1-0 at El Campin in Bogota on Sunday
for a 2-1 aggregate victory in the two-legged final of the
Apertura championship.
Midfielder Jonathan Copete headed the title-clinching goal
in the 70th minute for Santa Fe's 12th victory in 26 matches
this season in which they lost only three.
- - - -
Peru striker Paolo Guerrero, top scorer in last year's Copa
America in Argentina, is on the verge of joining South American
champions Corinthians of Brazil from Hamburg SV.
"He is the most decisive player we have signed. He's very
good at shielding the ball in attack," Corinthians coach Tite
said on Sunday anticipating the transfer of Guerrero, who will
don the number nine shirt worn until his retirement last year by
former Brazil striker Ronaldo.
"Hes also very brave, he knows how to play under pressure,"
added Tite who steered Corinthian to victory in the Copa
Libertadores final against Boca Juniors this month.
Corinthians have also recruited Argentina forward Juan
Manuel "Burrito" Martinez from Velez Sarsfield.
- - - -
Former Argentina playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme, once courted
by Corinthians, was due to give a news conference on Monday to
explain his sudden announcement after Bocas defeat in the
Libertadores Cup final that it was his last match for the club.
Riquelme, who has not said he is retiring, has received
offers from several Brazilian clubs as well as former Argentina
coach Sergio Batista, now in charge at China's Shanghai Shenua,
to join his team which includes former Chelsea strikers Nicolas
Anelka and Didier Drogba.
Boca have begun pre-season training without Riquelme.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)