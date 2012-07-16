July 16 Independiente Santa Fe have ended a 36-year wait by winning the Colombian league title.

Sante Fe, who won their six previous titles between 1948 and 1975, beat Deportivo Pasto 1-0 at El Campin in Bogota on Sunday for a 2-1 aggregate victory in the two-legged final of the Apertura championship.

Midfielder Jonathan Copete headed the title-clinching goal in the 70th minute for Santa Fe's 12th victory in 26 matches this season in which they lost only three.

- - - -

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero, top scorer in last year's Copa America in Argentina, is on the verge of joining South American champions Corinthians of Brazil from Hamburg SV.

"He is the most decisive player we have signed. He's very good at shielding the ball in attack," Corinthians coach Tite said on Sunday anticipating the transfer of Guerrero, who will don the number nine shirt worn until his retirement last year by former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

"Hes also very brave, he knows how to play under pressure," added Tite who steered Corinthian to victory in the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors this month.

Corinthians have also recruited Argentina forward Juan Manuel "Burrito" Martinez from Velez Sarsfield.

- - - -

Former Argentina playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme, once courted by Corinthians, was due to give a news conference on Monday to explain his sudden announcement after Bocas defeat in the Libertadores Cup final that it was his last match for the club.

Riquelme, who has not said he is retiring, has received offers from several Brazilian clubs as well as former Argentina coach Sergio Batista, now in charge at China's Shanghai Shenua, to join his team which includes former Chelsea strikers Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba.

Boca have begun pre-season training without Riquelme. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)