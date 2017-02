Sept 27 Santos (Brazil) 2 Universidad de Chile (Chile) 0 - South American Supercup second leg result on Wednesday

Played at the Pacaembu, Sao Paulo Scorers: Neymar 27, Bruno Rodrigo 61

Halftime: 1-0

First leg 0-0; Santos win 2-0 on aggregate (Compiled by Claudio Cerda, editing by Nick Mulvenney)