MEXICO CITY, April 2 Paolo Goltz has been banned for six games for kicking the head of a grounded opponent while playing for Mexican champions America in a CONCACAF Champions League semi-final.

The Argentine defender booted Cristhian Lagos of Costa Rican side Herediano during America's 3-0 away defeat in a first-leg tie on March 17.

"Paolo Goltz has been suspended for six matches applicable to any future participation by the player in the Champions League and been fined," CONCACAF said in a statement.

"The suspension does not apply to FIFA events and will not carry over to the Club World Cup should America qualify," added the organisation that governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Lagos lost consciousness on his way to hospital but soon recovered. The teams meet in the second leg at the Azteca in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Goltz kicked Lagos after he was fouled by America's Ecuador midfielder Michael Arroyo who was sent off.

Herediano and America were both fined for post-match incidents although the exact figures were undisclosed.

"The sanctions against Herediano include a fine for endangering the security of the players and public after turning off the stadium lights prematurely and an additional fine for the behaviour of their fans who caused substantial damage to the America bus after the match," said CONCACAF.

The winners will meet Montreal Impact or Alajuelense of Costa Rica in the final. The Major League Soccer team won the first leg of their clash 2-0 at home.

Elsewhere, Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Orion was banned for four matches after a challenge on San Martin's Carlos Bueno left the veteran Uruguayan with a broken right leg in their Argentine championship match on March 22.

Orion, Argentina's third choice at the 2014 World Cup, caught Bueno with a raised right knee when the striker had played the ball past him on one side and was set to run past him on the other.

The Boca goalkeeper, who was sent off having earlier been yellow-carded, can return for the 'superclasico' at home to arch-rivals River Plate on May 3. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)