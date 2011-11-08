MONTEVIDEO Nov 8 Uruguay coach Oscar
Tabarez is staying positive despite the injury crisis which
struck his team before Friday's World Cup home qualifier against
Chile.
Inter Milan striker Diego Forlan is among the absentees for
the Uruguay, who will also be without striker Abel Hernandez,
midfielders Alvaro Fernandez and Walter Gargano and defender
Jorge Fucile.
The Copa America champions and 2010 World Cup semi-finalists
are also without defender Maximiliano Pereira, who is suspended.
"It's time to think about what we have and a little less
about what we don't have, even though the latter is
significant," Tabarez told reporters. "Otherwise, we would be
dwelling on the problems and not the solutions.
"We will try to field a team which can put into practice the
ideas we have from a tactical point of view."
Uruguay lead the nine-team South American 2014 World Cup
qualifying with four points from their first two games. Chile
are a point behind.
(Reporting by Felipe Llambias; Writing by Brian Homewood;
Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories