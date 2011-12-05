MONTEVIDEO Dec 4 Nacional secured
Uruguay's Apertura championship title on Sunday after Alvaro
Recoba scored 11 minutes from time to give them a 1-0 win over
Liverpool.
Nacional, in Argentine Marcelo Gallardo's debut season as
coach, will play for the overall title against the winners of
the Clausura championship in the second half of the season.
Former River Plate, Monaco and Argentina midfielder Gallardo
took charge in mid-year having hung up his boots as a Nacional
player last season.
Penarol and Danubio both had a chance to win the title but
Nacional's victory left Danubio, 4-1 winners over Bella Vista
with a Diego Perrone hat-trick, a point behind in second place.
Penarol began the day a point above Nacional after their 5-0
rout of Cerrito on Saturday but they finished third, two points
behind.
Recoba, who spent 11 years in Italy mostly at Inter, joined
Nacional from Danubio this season.
(Reporting by Felipe Llambias, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)