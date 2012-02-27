MONTEVIDEO Feb 27 Penarol, one of South America's best-known clubs, have fired coach Gregory Perez after six months, ending his fifth stint in charge of their side with a phone call.

"Penarol's board of directors has resolved that Gregorio Perez will not continue as coach of the yellow-and-black's senior squad," said the Montevideo club on its website (www.penarol.org).

The Observer newspaper said that Perez, whose previous spell in charge ended with a text message, learned his fate this time over the phone.

Perez took over in September following the resignation of Diego Aguirre, who led the team to the final of last season's Libertadores Cup where they lost to Santos.

Aguirre had resurrected the fanatically-supported team who won the Libertadores Cup five times but had gone into a long decline since their last triumph in 1987.

The 64-year-old Perez won Uruguayan titles in each of his previous four stints. Penarol have lost all three games since the mid-season break without scoring a goal.

