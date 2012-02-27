MONTEVIDEO Feb 27 Penarol, one of
South America's best-known clubs, have fired coach Gregory Perez
after six months, ending his fifth stint in charge of their side
with a phone call.
"Penarol's board of directors has resolved that Gregorio
Perez will not continue as coach of the yellow-and-black's
senior squad," said the Montevideo club on its website
(www.penarol.org).
The Observer newspaper said that Perez, whose previous spell
in charge ended with a text message, learned his fate this time
over the phone.
Perez took over in September following the resignation of
Diego Aguirre, who led the team to the final of last season's
Libertadores Cup where they lost to Santos.
Aguirre had resurrected the fanatically-supported team who
won the Libertadores Cup five times but had gone into a long
decline since their last triumph in 1987.
The 64-year-old Perez won Uruguayan titles in each of his
previous four stints. Penarol have lost all three games since
the mid-season break without scoring a goal.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer)