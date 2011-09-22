- MONTEVIDEO, Sept 2 1
Nacional's match at home to
Universidad de Chile was abandoned early in the second half
after a linesman was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.
Wednesday's game was the second this week in the Copa
Sudamericana competition to be suspended by crowd violence
following ugly incidents in the previous night's match in
Ecuador between Emelec and Olimpia.
Universidad de Chile were dominating the game at the Parque
Central stadium and leading 2-0 when one of the linesman was hit
in the 47th minute by what Uruguayan media identified as a roll
of paper.
The official was knocked to the ground and received
treatment for several minutes before the referee called the
match off.
The South American Football Confederation (CSF) said on its
website (www.conmebol.com) that it would meet later in the week
to decide on the outcome.
The Chilean side won the first leg 1-0.
Tuesday's match at Emelec was called off in the 81st minute
when fans hurled bottles onto the pitch, apparently in protest
against their team's coach Juan Ramon Carrasco. Paraguayan side
Olimpia were leading 2-1.
Former Uruguay coach Carrasco has had an unhappy two months
in charge of the Guayaquil-based team.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alastair Himmer;To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories