LONDON Oct 6 Andre Villas-Boas could emulate
Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
by remaining Chelsea's manager for 10 or 15 years, club chairman
Bruce Buck said on Thursday.
Chelsea have had seven managers since Roman Abramovich
bought the club in 2003 but Buck said at the Leaders in Football
Conference at Stamford Bridge he was optimistic Villas-Boas
would enjoy great success in the years ahead.
"He is only 33 but he has already had success," said Buck.
"In the past we have gone for experienced, successful managers,
now we have one who is young and also successful and we hope he
will have a lot more success at Chelsea.
"The right man could be in the job for 10 or 15 years and,
in light of Andre's age, he may be that guy. People questioned
how a manager of 33 could manage a player of 31 and let me tell
you he does it very well and there are no problems there at
all."
Ferguson celebrates 25 years as United's manager next month
while Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal for 15 years.
Buck said: "Those clubs have enjoyed great longevity with
their managers but it shouldn't just be longevity for
longevity's sake."
Portuguese Villas-Boas, who joined Chelsea after winning
three trophies with Porto last season, will be 34 this month but
is not a complete stranger to Stamford Bridge having worked at
the club as an assistant when Jose Mourinho was manager.
Chelsea are third in the Premier League, three points behind
United and Manchester City after seven matches.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)