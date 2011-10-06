LONDON Oct 6 Former top official Pierluigi
Collina is open to the idea of halting play because of offensive
and not just racist chanting from fans, the UEFA referee's
committee member said on Thursday.
Referees in his native Italy have been told by the soccer
federation to suspend matches until racist chanting stops and
last season Inter Milan's game at Cagliari was held up for three
minutes after insults directed at Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o.
Last weekend's north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur
and Arsenal was marred by offensive chants and Collina sees no
reason why the idea of holding up matches for racism should not
be extended to other incidents of crowd misbehaviour.
"I think football must bring people together and not be
divisive. If with the message we have to do something drastic, I
welcome a drastic measure," he told Reuters.
Collina also told the Leaders in Football conference at
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium that UEFA's experiment with an
extra official behind each goalline in the Champions League and
Europa League had been a success.
"It gave positive feedback in terms of better
(match)control," he said.
"It's a good deterrent. The number of pulls and pushes in
set pieces have decreased, probably because of the presence of
the extra referee. We had no controversy because of their
presence."
David Elleray, a former top referee and the chairman of the
English FA's referee's committee, said he believed technology
could only ever be used for goalline controversies and nowhere
else within soccer.
Plans to introduce goalline technology in the Premier League
for the 2012-13 season have been delayed for at least a year
because more tests are needed into the accuracy of various
systems.
One system using a chip inside a ball linked to a watch on
the referee's wrist was trialled in 2005 but referee Franck De
Bleeckere was not impressed.
"I had a match with two goals and my watch showed five
goals. Every time the ball went over the crossbar, it was a
goal," he chuckled.
