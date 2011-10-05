LONDON Oct 5 UEFA plans to spread international
matches across the week in a bid to boost the national team
game, general secretary Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.
"The week of football is a new concept to promote national
team football," Infantino told delegates at the Leaders in
Football Conference at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge.
"If we leave weekends to other sports in the long term it
will be damaging."
Under the plan, national sides could play on Thursday,
Friday or Saturday with the second game of a double-header
coming on the following Tuesday, as it does now.
The plan must be agreed by UEFA's Executive Committee but
Europe's national associations are in favour of matches being
spread so that fans can watch games for several nights in a row
in an international week.
UEFA also wants to harmonise kick-off times for
international fixtures such as the Champions League while the
August friendly date was described as "a problem" by Infantino
with club sides annoyed that it broke up the start of the
season.
Infantino denied that the whole international calendar could
be revolutionised amid rumblings from FIFA of a major change.
"There is no serious prospect of UEFA supporting a February
to November season from 2015," he said.
