LONDON Nov 21 Dubai-based GFH Capital has
signed a deal to buy former English soccer champions Leeds
United following protracted negotiations, the club said on
Wednesday.
"The signing of this deal marks the start of a one-month
transitional period in terms of full change in ownership and
control of the club," the club said in a statement on its web
site.
"Following Football League approval, GFH Capital Limited
will be 100 percent shareholders," it added.
Leeds, who won the Premier League in 1992, are currently in
the Championship, the second tier of English soccer.