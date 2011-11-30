BERLIN Nov 30 Bayer Leverkusen have signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who was on loan from VfB Stuttgart, on a long-term deal until 2017, last season's Bundesliga runners-up said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Leno, who arrived in August on a four-month loan contract following a long-term injury to Leverkusen's first choice keeper Rene Adler, has had an outstanding season, helping Bayer reach the Champions League round of 16.

"I feel good here and am thankful to be playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League," Leno said in a statement. "I want to pay back this trust in me."

He was due to return to Stuttgart in January.

"With Bernd Leno we have managed to secure the services of one of Germany's top goalkeeping talents on a long-term basis," Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said.

"He has done an outstanding job replacing injured Rene Adler and has a large share in the success of reaching the Champions League round of 16," Voeller added.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)