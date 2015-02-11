BUENOS AIRES Feb 11 Alianza Lima, whose players were attacked by fans after last week's 4-0 home defeat by Huracan, protested by standing still for the first 20 seconds when the teams met again in Buenos Aires.

Tuesday night's match, the second leg of their Libertadores Cup preliminary tie, ended 0-0 with Argentina's Huracan going through 4-0 on aggregate.

Huracan kicked off, passed the ball back to their defence and kept passing it amongst themselves waiting for a reaction from the Alianza players until they began to move 20 seconds later.

Several of the Peruvian team's players had been attacked by supporters in Lima last week following their shock defeat and fans living in Buenos Aires gave them a bad reception on their arrival in the Argentine capital on Monday.

"With the players we've gone through some difficult moments, we've got to be strong and united," Alianza's Uruguayan coach Guillermo Sanguinetti told reporters after Tuesday's elimination.

"It was hard to lose 4-0 at home. It was our first home loss in 13 months since I've been at Alianza."

Alianza, one of Peru's top clubs with 22 league titles, have been regular participants in South America's elite club competition over the years and reached the semi-finals twice in the 1970s.

Huracan, who qualified for this year's tournament by winning the knockout Copa Argentina competition while in the second tier last year, are taking part for the second time since they did so after claiming their only Argentine league championship in 1973. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)