April 29 Gremio coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has been suspended for six South American matches for his part in a brawl at the end of his team's Libertadores Cup match away to Chile's Huacipato 11 days ago.

The former Real Madrid and Brazil coach, alleged to have sparked the brawl, was also fined $25,000 by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), which posted the sanctions on its website (www.conmebol.com) on Monday.

Luxemburgo appeared to make fun of his Chilean opponents after the final whistle of the decisive group match at the CAP stadium in the southern Chilean city of Talcahuano.

There were bans and fines for other members of the coaching staff and players of Gremio, who qualified for the knockout phase, and Chilean champions Huachipato who were eliminated. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)