BUENOS AIRES May 19 Boca Juniors' appeal against their expulsion from this year's Libertadores Cup has been rejected, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday.

The Argentine team were kicked out the tournament after a fan sprayed pepper in the faces of rival River Plate players at halftime during their last 16 tie on Thursday.

The club was also given a $200,000 fine and ordered to play four home games behind closed doors and four away matches without its fans.

CONMEBOL's disciplinary tribunal "rejects the appeal by Club Atletico Boca Juniors," it said in a statement. "The contested decision therefore is confirmed in its entirety."

River Plate were awarded the tie and play Brazilian side Cruzeiro on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)