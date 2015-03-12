BUENOS AIRES, March 12 Hothead Dani Osvaldo did not take long at Boca Juniors to have another of the tantrums that have blighted his career but there was a happy, two-goal ending for the Italy striker on Wednesday.

Osvaldo, who joined Boca a month ago, helped them crush Zamora of Venezuela 5-0 in a Libertadores Cup match at La Bombonera to give the six times champions' a maximum nine points from three matches in Group Five.

Having missed a good chance and had another ruled offside in the opening half hour, however, a frustrated Osvaldo blew up when midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro shot and scored rather than pass to him in a good position in front of goal.

Uruguay's Lodeiro made the score 3-0 after 36 minutes but Osvaldo still enjoyed a night to remember with two goals in the second half, the second a penalty, and was only denied a hat-trick by an offside decision shown in video replays to have been mistaken.

"I was angry because I couldn't score and I took it out on Lodeiro, poor guy, but the Uruguayan played a blinder," Osvaldo told Fox Sports after being voted their man of the match.

"I think the man of the match was the team ... It was important to play well and win, that's a huge satisfaction."

Osvaldo marked his first goal, his second in the competition, with a team picture on the touchline taken by one of the coaching staff.

"When Totti's 'selfie' appeared on YouTube, although Francesco did it alone, I wanted to do something similar," said Osvaldo, who played alongside Totti at AS Roma.

Osvaldo has had arguments with team mates in the past when they failed to pass him the ball in scoring positions and an incident with Mauro Icardi at Inter Milan led to his departure for Boca on loan from Southampton.

The Buenos Aires native also left the Premier League under a cloud last season over a touchline fracas. He was found guilty of violent conduct and banned for three matches by the FA and suspended by the club for two weeks. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)