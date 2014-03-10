March 10 Spaniard Xabier Askargorta will make a high profile debut as coach of Bolivar in their Libertadores Cup Group Seven game away to Brazil's Flamengo at the Maracana on Wednesday.

Askargorta, the last man to coach Bolivia at a World Cup finals in the United States in 1994, signed for the Bolivian champions at the weekend - ending his second spell in charge of the national team.

"Given the poor start in the league and Libertadores Cup, I have taken the decision to strengthen the coaching staff," said Marcelo Claure, president of the investment company that owns Bolivar.

"I'm sure Xabier's experience and knowledge of Bolivian football will bring a lot to our club," he told the club's website (www.bolivar.com.bo) ahead of Askargorta's official unveiling on Monday.

Bolivar, in mid-table with 11 points from eight matches in the 2014 Apertura league championship, have taken one point from two matches in their Libertadores Cup group.

Askargorta, a 60-year-old Basque who sports a bushy white moustache, came out of seven year's retirement as a coach to take on the Bolivia team in 2012 during the South American qualifiers for this year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

A former Athletic Bilbao player and Espanyol, Real Valladolid, Sevilla and Tenerife coach, he steered a golden generation of players to Bolivia's second World Cup in 1994. (Writing by Rex Gowar)