By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26
Tight in defence and
effective the few times they attacked, they upset the defending
champions in the semi-finals by keeping a tight rein on the best
player in the competition.
A few weeks ago, this was Chelsea as they eliminated
Barcelona, shackling Lionel Messi before going on to beat Bayern
Munich in the final and win the European Champions League.
Now it is the story of Corinthians in South America's
Libertadores Cup ahead of the first leg of the final against six
times winners Boca Juniors at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on
Wednesday.
Just as Chelsea upset the odds against Barcelona, so have
Corinthians reached their first Libertadores final by halting
fellow-Brazilians Santos and their ace Neymar, the best
attacking side in the competition with 23 goals in 12 matches.
The strategy of closing up at the back and counter-attacking
was the key to Corinthians' 1-0 away win over Santos in the
first leg of their semi-final at Vila Belmiro.
A 1-1 draw in the return in Sao Paulo saw them through on a
soggy pitch that hampered Santos more than it did Corinthians.
"The great teams don't always win, nor are the winners
always great teams," wrote former Brazil striker Tostao, now a
respected columnist for the daily folha de Sao Paulo.
"Chelsea, the European champions, and Corinthians, if they
win the Libertadores, are not great teams. They are organised
and efficient. They are short on talent," Tostao, a member of
Brazil's great 1970 World Cup-winning team, added.
"In many stages of both games against Santos, Corinthians,
who mark by pressing, played like Chelsea in the clashes with
Barcelona and Bayern with eight players covering their box."
Corinthians do not plan to alter their style for the visit
to Boca with forward Danilo saying on arrival in Buenos Aires on
Monday: "We've got to play the same way. Our team have a way of
playing both at home and away and we can't change against Boca."
TELLING NUMBERS
The comparison with Chelsea, though, does not go down well
at Corinthians and especially with coach Tite.
But the numbers can not hide the fact that the team's
strength lies in defence. In 12 matches they have conceded a
mere three goals, only one at home.
"Corinthians don't play like Chelsea. Corinthians don't do
anti-football," Tite told reporters after his team's
quarter-final win over fellow Brazilians Vasco da Gama, 1-0 on
aggregate with few goal chances.
"Corinthians don't stick their butts back there (in defence)
and wait for a lucky goal."
Their 3-0 home win over Emelec of Ecuador in the last 16
after a 0-0 draw away in the first leg was Corinthians' only
comfortable result in the knockout phase.
Corinthians, the only one of the four big Sao Paulo state
clubs never to have won the Libertadores, will probably need
more than to rely on a rare scoring chance if they are to win
their first final.
Boca are in their 10th final and beat Brazilian sides in
three of their four victories this century, all with the
decisive second leg in Brazil.
