SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian side Corinthians maintained their impressive start to the season with a 2-1 win at Danubio in the Libertadores Cup on Tuesday, a victory that takes their unbeaten run to 14 competitive games.

Paolo Guerrero and Felipe got their goals in the second half after Renato Augusto had blazed a penalty over the bar. Gonzalo Barreto pulled one back for the Uruguayans with the last touch of the game.

The late goal prevented Corinthians from going seven games without conceding but the players were still pleased with the three points that takes them to the top of Group Two, ahead of Danubio, Argentine club San Lorenzo, and city rivals Sao Paulo.

"It's a shame we lost the goal at the end," said Emerson Sheik, one of the few Corinthians players who were at the club when they won the Libertadores in 2012.

"In terms of win percentages we are doing what was asked of us. We're meeting our goals."

Corinthians dominated the game to leave the Uruguayans pointless after three matches.

Sao Paulo play host to reigning Libertadores champions San Lorenzo in the other Group Two game on Wednesday.

"We're unbeaten and we're playing good football," Guerrero said. "We're imposing ourselves on our opponents and that is what we practised in the pre-season."

Corinthians have Tite - the man who led them to the Libertadores and World Club Cups in 2012 - back as coach after a year's sabbatical and he has instilled some steel in a side that is hard to beat.

The club is suffering from severe financial problems but hope to sign a contract extension with Guerrero, one of their most important players. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)