SAO PAULO, July 4 Forward Emerson scored two
second-half goals to fire Corinthians to a 3-1 aggregate victory
over Argentina's Boca Juniors and secure their first South
American Libertadores Cup at a packed Pacaembu stadium on
Wednesday.
The Brazilian club's 2-0 win in the second leg of the final
followed a 1-1 draw at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires last week.
Emerson struck nine minutes into the second half, pouncing
on playmaker Danilo's back-heel after Boca's defense failed to
clear the ball from a free-kick.
The 33-year-old then doubled the lead in the 73rd minute,
seizing on an errant pass from Boca defender Rolando Schiavi to
race forward and coolly slot the ball home.
The win means Corinthians will go to Japan in December for
the FIFA World Club Cup.
"The group deserved it, they worked hard, no one did more
than Corinthians," manager Tite said after the final whistle.
"It wasn't by chance, it wasn't luck, it was fully deserved. The
magnitude of it all hasn't sunk in yet."
The triumph was greeted with an outpouring of relief by a
crowd of over 40,000 fans. For decades Corinthians fans had
suffered as the only one of Sao Paulo's big four sides not to
have won the continent's biggest club tournament.
The result means Corinthians went through the competition
unbeaten, conceding just four goals in 14 games.
That defensive strength was evident throughout a match which
began with a tense and error-strewn first half in which neither
club made many clear chances.
The second half was slightly better and started with an
early onslaught from the visitors as they won three corners in
the first four minutes.
However, it was Corinthians who took the lead after Emerson
seized on Danilo's flick to poke the ball home from six yards.
The goal settled the home side and with Paulinho dominating
midfield and the defence well-organised they never looked likely
to surrender their advantage.
Boca did come close with a header that was well saved by
Cassio in the 72nd minute, but that was to be their last hope.
Just seconds later Schiavi gave the ball away and Emerson
sprinted 45 yards to slide the ball home and end the match as a
contest.
Boca had been seeking a seventh title that would have taken
them alongside Independiente as the tournament's most successful
club.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie, writing by Pedro Fonseca; Editing
by Ian Ransom/Peter Rutherford)