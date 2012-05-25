RIO DE JANEIRO May 25 Title holders Santos
scored a late goal to force a 1-1 aggregate draw before beating
a defiant 10-man Velez Sarsfield on penalties in Thursday's
Libertadores Cup quarter-final.
Universidad de Chile also needed penalties to go through
against Paraguay's Libertad following a 1-1 draw in the other
tie.
Santos, who won 4-2 on penalties, will face Corinthians in
an all-Brazilian semi-final while Boca take on Universidad.
Velez, beaten semi-finalists last season, took a 1-0
first-leg lead to Santos and set out with the clear intention of
frustrating the Brazilians with blanket defence.
As in the first leg, the Argentine side managed to keep
Santos forward Neymar largely under wraps.
However, Neymar's first real contribution in the 39th minute
left Velez with 10 men. The Mohican-haried 20-year-old burst
through the Velez midfield and was denied a clear shot at an
empty goal when was upended on the edge of the area by
goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero, who was sent off.
Elano wasted the resulting free kick as he sent his effort
over the bar.
Santos continued to find it hard going after the break with
Alan Kardec bursting through in the 74th minute, only to see his
effort blocked by new goalkeeper German Montoya
Santos finally broke through three minutes later, opening up
the Velez defence with a quick combination between Paulo
Henrique Ganso and Leo, before Kardec fired into the bottom
corner.
In Santiago, Universidad de Chile, who managed a 1-1 draw
away in the first leg, got off to a flying start when Marcelo
Diaz scored with a free kick which went under the Libertad wall
in the 17th minute.
But an own goal by Osvaldo Gonzalez, who inadvertently
headed in a Libertad free kick in the 22nd minute, meant they
had to start all over again.
Playing a dynamic passing game inspired by former Chile
coach Marcelo Bielsa, the hosts dominated the second half but
found Libertad goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz in outstanding form.
However, Munoz was powerless as the Universidad converted
all five of their penalties in the shootout while his opposite
number Johnny Herrera was the hero, stopping Victor Ayala's
effort as the Chilean champions won 5-3 in the shootout.
