By Luis Ampuero
| BUENOS AIRES, June 14
BUENOS AIRES, June 14 Argentina's Boca Juniors
scored early in each half to beat Universidad de Chile 2-0 on
Thursday and take a big step towards their 10th Libertadores Cup
final.
Looking to equal the record of seven titles held by fellow
Argentine side Independiente, Boca went ahead after 15 minutes
of the semi-final, first leg at a heaving Bombonera shrouded in
riverside mist.
Santiago Silva opened the scoring from close to the penalty
spot, taking a cross from fellow striker Pablo Mouche with his
back to goal, swivelling and firing low inside the right-hand
post.
Left back Juan Sanchez Mino added the second 10 minutes
after halftime to give experienced campaigners Boca a
comfortable lead for the second leg in Santiago next Thursday.
Juan Roman Riquelme put Walter Erviti through on the left,
goalkeeper Jhonny Herrera parried the midfielder's shot and
Sanchez Mino followed through to ram home.
"Next week we'll see if it was good (enough) scoring two
goals tonight," Riquelme told Fox Sports TV.
"We played well. In the last 15 minutes, which was when we
had most space, maybe we sat back a bit. Perhaps if we'd
attacked a bit more we could have hurt them. We're dreaming of
playing the final.
"We know that in Chile it's going to be an attractive 90
minutes, they're a good team but we were superior tonight."
The Chilean side, holders of the Copa Sudamericana, found it
hard to play their passing game in the Bombonera cauldron and
managed few chances, although Boca goalkeeper Agustin Orion had
to make a diving save from a free kick by Marcelo Diaz on the
half hour.
The winners of the tie will meet a Brazilian side in the
final with Corinthians 1-0 up against holders Santos before the
second leg at home in Sao Paulo on Wednesday.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in London)