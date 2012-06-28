By Luis Ampuero
| BUENOS AIRES, June 27
BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Substitute Romarinho
struck six minutes from time to give Corinthians a 1-1 draw with
Boca Juniors in the first leg of the Libertadores Cup final at
La Bombonera on Wednesday.
Romarinho had been on the pitch less than three minutes as a
substitute for Danilo when he scored the equaliser after
defender Facundo Roncaglia had put Boca ahead midway through the
second half.
Boca, playing in their 10th final and seeking a
record-equalling seventh title, went ahead at a corner when
striker Santiago Silva's header was blocked by a defender with
his hand and the ball fell to Roncaglia who blasted it home.
Roncaglia, booked in the 18th minute, was fortunate to be on
the pitch having avoided a second yellow card near the end of
the first half for a tackle from behind on striker Emerson.
Boca's substitute striker Lucas Viatri almost put the home
side ahead again in the final minute but his header from left
back Clemente Rodriguez's cross hit the bar.
Corinthians, who have reached their first final unbeaten,
will be pleased with the result and fancy their chances of
victory at home in Sao Paulo in the second leg next Wednesday.
Boca, however, have a good record away to Brazilian teams in
South America's elite club tournament.
Boca set out to get a win at home but crashed against the
tight Corinthians defence that had only conceded three goals in
their previous 12 matches in the competition.
Defender Rolando Schiavi headed Boca's first chance over the
bar from a Juan Roman Riquelme free kick.
Corinthians midfielder Paulinho then had a shot on target
but goalkeeper Agustin Orion palmed the ball away conceding a
corner.
The Brazilian side gradually took a stranglehold on midfield
and limited Boca's attacking chances with defender Alessandro
blocking striker Santiago Silva's overhead effort just past the
half hour.
(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)