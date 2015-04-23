SAO PAULO, April 22 Sao Paulo beat Corinthians 2-0 in a heated Libertadores Cup tie on Wednesday but both sides went through to a last 16 that will feature two all-Brazilian derbies and one Buenos Aires classico.

Three players were sent off, two from Corinthians and one from Sao Paulo, and another six were booked as the home side handed their opponents their first loss since January.

Luis Fabiano and Michel Bastos got the goals in the first half that helped lift Sao Paulo into second place in Group 2 behind Corinthians.

Defending champions San Lorenzo lost 1-0 to Danubio and were eliminated.

"We were very focused tonight," Sao Paulo captain Rogerio Ceni told TV Globo. "We weren't technically brilliant but even when it was 11 against 11 we were the better team."

Luis Fabiano was sent off for getting two yellow cards, the second for simulation reminiscent of Rivaldo's infamous play acting against Turkey in the 2002 World Cup, while Emerson Sheik and Stiven Mendoza saw red for the visitors.

The result means that Sao Paulo will face fellow Brazilians Cruzeiro in the last 16 while Atletico Mineiro will play Internacional. Corinthians play Paraguayan side Guarani.

The other major tie will be in Argentina where Boca Juniors will come up against city rivals River Plate.

Earlier in the evening two goals from Miller Bolanos were enough to help Ecuadorian champions Emelec beat Universidad de Chile 2-0 and qualify in second place in Group 4. Internacional topped the group with a 1-0 win at home to The Strongest.

Former Argentina centre back Gabriel Milito won his first game as coach of Estudiantes, 2-0 away to Barcelona of Ecuador on Tuesday night. The win secured them second place in Group 7, a point behind Atletico Nacional of Colombia, who ended Libertad's hopes with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Emelec will play Atletico Nacional, while Estudiantes will face Santa Fe, the other Colombian side to reach the knock-out stage.

The other two ties will be between Racing and Montevideo Wanderers and Tigres of Mexico and Bolivian side Sucre.

All three Chilean and all three Venezuelan teams were knocked out of the competition.

