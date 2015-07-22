ASUNCION, July 21 River Plate came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Guarani on Tuesday and secure a 3-1 aggregate win that takes them into their first Libertadores Cup final since 1996.

Guarani, bidding to become the third Paraguayan team in three years to reach the final of South America's equivalent of the Champions League, took the lead in the 61st minute when Fernando Fernandez latched on to a cross after Marcelo Palau had hit the post with a header.

The home side had chances to get the second goal that would take the game to penalties, but also left space at the back and River took advantage in 78th minute when they killed the tie off with a vital away goal on the counter attack.

Substitute Fernando Cavenaghi put Lucas Alario through and his lob from the edge of the box bounced once before hitting the roof of the net.

It was his first goal for the club since signing at the start of the July and sent the 10,000 fans who had crossed the border from Argentina into raptures.

"It was the most important goal of my life," the 22-year Alario told a television reporter after the game.

The win was also a personal triumph for coach Marcelo Gallardo, who played for the club the last time they won the tournament in 1996.

"It's enormously satisfying to play a much-awaited Libertadores final again after so long," Gallardo said.

"We had the game under control.

"Their goal came at an important moment and they put us under pressure but we knew how to handle it."

The Buenos Aires club now await the result of Wednesday's second semi-final in Mexico between Tigres and Brazilian club Internacional, who won the first leg 2-1. (additional reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)