MONTERREY, July 22 Tigres became the third Mexican side to reach the Libertadores Cup final on Wednesday when they overcame a first leg deficit to beat Internacional 4-3 on aggregate and advance to a showdown against Argentina's River Plate next week.

"This is a competition I've always dreamed about and what we did today is one of the greatest moments of my career," midfielder Javier Aquino told reporters. "Now we have the important step and the team has to take it."

The Mexicans won the one-sided encounter 3-1 but were already ahead on the away goals rule as early as the 18th minute when French international Andre-Pierre Gignac rose to head home a cross from the right to level up the tie at 2-2.

Tigres doubled their lead five minutes before the break when Inter left-back Geferson's miscued clearance flew past his own goalkeeper from 20 yards out.

Former Internacional striker Rafael Sobis then had a penalty saved shortly after the break but the reprieve was short-lived as Egidio Arevalo Rios's diving header made it 3-0 for the hosts after 55 minutes.

Inter, winners of the tournament in 2006 and 2010, did grab a consolation goal through Lisandro Lopez in the 88th minute but were unable to find the goal that would have seen them advance on away goals in the little time that remained.

"They were very strong physically and very skilful, we knew it would be hard and we just couldn't find space," Inter midfielder Alex told television reporters, over the sound of fireworks and mariachi bands celebrating the win.

"They got the first goal and gained in confidence and we were a bit slow in the opening period, but they were the better side here."

Managed by Brazilian-born Ricardo Ferretti, Tigres will play a River Plate side who clinched their place in the final on Tuesday with a 3-1 aggregate win over Guarani.

The Argentine team have won the Libertadores twice before, in 1986 and 1996 while no Mexican side has ever won the tournament since they were admitted to South America's version of the Champions League in 1998.

"It is another difficult rival just like Inter but anything can happen in a final and I can tell you we will be very strong at home," Tigres' Brazilian full back Juninho said.

The teams met twice in the group phase and drew both encounters, 1-1 in Mexico and 2-2 in Buenos Aires.

Because Tigres are part of the CONCACAF region, River Plate are guaranteed a Club World Cup berth in Japan in December regardless of the result of the final as representatives of the South American Football Confederation. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien)