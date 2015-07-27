SAO PAULO, July 27 The Libertadores Cup final on Wednesday pits old against new as River Plate bid to win the tournament for the third time and Tigres aim to become the first Mexican side to lift South America's version of the Champions League.

The Mexicans have invested heavily to end that streak, signing Brazilian forward Rafael Sobis, French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, Mexican midfielder Javier Aquino and Nigerian international Ikechukwu Uche.

Playing in their fourth Libertadores, they will not be overawed by their more illustrious opponents at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey.

Tigres have a fanatical support and have already proven a match for the Argentines.

The clubs met twice in the group stages -- drawing 1-1 in Argentina and 2-2 in Mexico -- and Tigres have learned lessons, especially from the home game in which they surrendered two late goals.

"The lesson we learnt is that we cannot afford that luxury, we know that they are a (tough) opponent right until the final whistle and we hope not to give them any chances," Tigres' Argentine mdifielder Guido Pizarro told the club website.

The Argentines, meanwhile, are experienced Libertadores competitors, taking part in the tournament 31 times and lifting the trophy in 1986 and 1996.

They will try to keep the game tight enough to give themselves a chance of winning the home leg in Buenos Aires a week later.

"It's a rival that we know, although they have new players," defender Jonathan Maidana said.

"But we do too. It will be a hard game, but they like to play football but I think we have what it takes and the desire to win this competition."

River won only two of six group games and squeezed into the last 16 with the worst record of all the qualifiers to face top seeds and arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

They won the first leg 1-0 at home and progressed to the quarter-finals after one of the most unforgettable matches in Libertadores history.

With the halftime score 0-0, a Boca fan attacked River players in the tunnel, causing the game to be abandoned and Boca to be kicked out the competition.

A black day for Argentine football proved to be a springboard for River.

They hammered Cruzeiro 3-0 away to clinch their semi-final spot and took advantage of the month-long break for the Copa America to add veterans Lucho Gonzalez and Javier Saviola.

River are aiming for the rare feat of holding both the Libertadores and Sudamericana Cup, the South American tournament similar to the Europa League, they won last December. (Editing by Ed Osmond)