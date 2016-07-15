BUENOS AIRES, July 15 Modest Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle reached the Copa Libertadores final after a shock 3-2 win away to favourites Boca Juniors at La Bombonera on Thursday to go through 5-3 on aggregate.

The final will feature two teams from the Pacific northwest of South America in a shift of the power base from the south Atlantic with Independiente meeting 1989 champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia over two legs.

"We showed it was no fluke when we eliminated River Plate," Independiente's Uruguayan coach Pablo Repetto, whose side upset the Argentine holders in the round of 16, told reporters.

Independiente, who have only been in Ecuador's top flight since 2010, have reached the final in their first season in the Libertadores, while Boca were looking for a record-equalling seventh title in the region's elite club competition.

Down 2-1 from the first leg but having taken an early lead through striker Cristian Pavon to level the aggregate score at 2-2, Boca succumbed to goals from Luis Caicedo, Bryan Cabezas and Julio Angulo.

Boca midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro had a penalty saved with 20 minutes to go and they could only muster a consolation from Pavon in stoppage time.

Independiente, who are unbeaten at their 7,000-capacity ground in the Andean town of Sangolqui where opponents struggle in the thin air 2,500 metres above sea level, will host the first leg of the final next Wednesday.

Atletico Nacional beat three-times champions Sao Paulo 4-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)