BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Huracan took to the field for the first time since a bus crash left two of their top players seriously injured but there was no happy return for the Argentine club as they lost 2-0 to Colombia's Atletico Nacional in the Libertadores Cup on Tuesday.

Patricio Toranzo lost the tips of three toes and Diego Mendoza suffered a broken foot in the crash in Venezuela on Feb 9. The Buenos Aires side had been travelling from Caracas to the capital's international airport when the vehicle's brakes failed on a downhill slope and it slid onto its side.

Both players have undergone surgery and are hopeful they will be able to play again.

Atletico Nacional showed Huracan little mercy on Tuesday, however, with Marlos Moreno getting the opener seconds before half time when he hammered home from 18 yards.

Moreno, who has been likened to former Colombian great Faustino Asprilla, set up Orlando Berrio for the second after 81 minutes with a perfectly timed run and pass.

Moreno was also involved in the game's other big talking point when Huracan captain Federico Mancinelli drew a straight red card for a shocking tackle on the 19-year-old after 71 minutes.

In the night's other Libertadores game, Ecuadoran side LDU beat San Lorenzo of Argentina 2-0. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)