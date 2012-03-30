By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, March 29
BUENOS AIRES, March 29 Ten-man Boca Juniors
virtually secured a berth in the Libertadores Cup knockout phase
with a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Bombonera on Thursday.
Boca, who had holding midfielder Leandro Somoza sent off in
the 37th minute for a second booking, have seven points in
second place in Group Four, four more points than fellow
Argentine side Arsenal.
Group leaders Fluminense of Brazil, who took all nine points
from their first three matches including a 2-1 win at Boca three
weeks ago, were away to bottom team Zamora in Venezuela in a
later kickoff.
"Winning with 10 men is the same as winning with 11. We're
going to have to improve a lot to reach the final but we want to
qualify first," Boca captain Juan Roman Riquelme told Fox
Sports.
Six times South American champions Boca, the more incisive
side despite being a man short, went ahead in the 50th minute.
Striker Santiago Silva, still looking for his first goal in
his eighth match for Boca, back-heeled to Riquelme whose low
shot was only parried by goalkeeper Cristian Campestrini and
midfielder followed up to turn the ball into the net.
Silva was also provider for Boca's second goal one minute
from time with a well weighted pass to substitute Juan Sanchez
Mino, who scored with a low shot.
"Silva had a great match. He's not scoring but he's doing a
great job for us," Riquelme said of the burly, shaven-headed
striker nicknamed 'Tank', who joined Boca from Fiorentina in
January.
With all teams having played four of their six matches in
the eight groups, two sides are virtually out of the running and
Peruvian champions Juan Aurich have already been eliminated.
Juan Aurich have zero points in Group One which is led by
title holders Santos on nine points with fellow Brazilians
Internacional and The Strongest of Bolivia on seven apiece.
Uruguay's Penarol, one of the great teams of South America
with five titles who reached a record 10th final last year, are
six points behind second-placed Universidad de Chile in Group
Eight. Penarol have only one point and a minus-six goals record
having lost to the Chileans 2-1 on Tuesday.
Colombia's Atletico Junior are in a similar position in
Group Three with one point, six adrift of joint leaders Union
Espanola of Chile and Bolivar of Bolivia and five behind Chile's
Universidad Catolica.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)