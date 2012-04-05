By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, April 4
BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Flamengo's Libertadores
Cup chances were put in serious jeopardy when a late penalty
consigned the former winners to a 3-2 defeat by a determined
Emelec on Wednesday.
Midfielder Fernando Gaibor's 90th-minute penalty sealed the
surprise victory after Emelec had twice come from behind and
left Ronaldinho's Flamengo bottom of Group Two with just a home
match against Lanus in Rio de Janeiro next week to come.
The result in Guayaquil also secured Argentina's Lanus a
place in the knockout phase after they crushed Paraguay's
Olimpia 6-0 in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.
Lanus are top with 10 points followed by Olimpia on seven,
Emelec six and Flamengo, who led 2-1 at halftime with goals from
right back Leo Moura and striker Deivid, on five.
"We picked up three very important points that keep us
alive. We beat a team that don't feel the weight of playing
away, they have class players," man-of-the-match Figueroa, who
headed both Emelec's equalisers, told Fox Sports.
"I can't understand why Flamengo's fans jeer Ronaldinho,
he's a class act, he just may not have the speed of his
Barcelona days," Figueroa added of the negative treatment
visiting fans gave the Brazil striker.
Emelec face Olimpia in Asuncion in their final match with
the winner advancing regardless of the result in Rio de Janeiro.
Holders Santos were held 1-1 by fellow Brazilian side
Internacional in Porto Alegre in Group One despite a bright
performance from Neymar, who only failed to score because of
tight marking and a string of superb saves by goalkeeper Muriel.
Santos conceded an early goal when Inter right back Nei
curled a free kick over the wall.
They equalised with a 66th-minute header from substitute
Alan Kardec with his first touch two minutes after coming on and
Inter central defender Rodrigo Moledo was sent off in the 89th
for two bookings in the final six minutes.
"To get four points out of a possible six from a team like
Internacional can be considered very good so we are satisfied,"
said coach Muricy Ramalho, whose side beat Inter 3-1 at home a
month ago.
Santos lead the group with 10 points, two more than Inter
and three ahead of Bolivia's The Strongest, who visit eliminated
Peruvian champions Juan Aurich (0 points), on Thursday.
'LA U' QUALIFY
Universidad de Chile beat Godoy Cruz of Argentina 1-0 in
Mendoza, across the Andes from their Santiago home, to go top of
Group Eight with 10 points from five matches and secure a berth
in the last 16.
"La U" are two points ahead of Colombia's Atletico Nacional,
who are at home to Uruguay's Penarol next week, and five in
front of Godoy Cruz.
The Chilean holders of the Copa Sudamericana, the region's
equivalent to the Europa League, scored one minute into first
half added time through 17-year-old Angelo Henriquez.
The result eliminated last year's runners-up Penarol, five
times winners of the competition, who are bottom of the group
with one point.
In a tight Group Three, Atletico Junior of Colombia beat
Chile's Universidad Catolica 3-0 at home in Barranquilla to
revive their qualifying chances.
Union Espanola of Chile and Bolivia's Bolivar, who meet next
week in Santiago, have seven points apiece from four games.
Catolica have six and Junior four from five matches.
(Editing by John O'Brien)