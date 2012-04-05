BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Flamengo's Libertadores Cup chances were put in serious jeopardy when a late penalty consigned the former winners to a 3-2 defeat by a determined Emelec on Wednesday.

Midfielder Fernando Gaibor's 90th-minute penalty sealed the surprise victory after Emelec had twice come from behind and left Ronaldinho's Flamengo bottom of Group Two with just a home match against Lanus in Rio de Janeiro next week to come.

The result in Guayaquil also secured Argentina's Lanus a place in the knockout phase after they crushed Paraguay's Olimpia 6-0 in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Lanus are top with 10 points followed by Olimpia on seven, Emelec six and Flamengo, who led 2-1 at halftime with goals from right back Leo Moura and striker Deivid, on five.

"We picked up three very important points that keep us alive. We beat a team that don't feel the weight of playing away, they have class players," man-of-the-match Figueroa, who headed both Emelec's equalisers, told Fox Sports.

"I can't understand why Flamengo's fans jeer Ronaldinho, he's a class act, he just may not have the speed of his Barcelona days," Figueroa added of the negative treatment visiting fans gave the Brazil striker.

Emelec face Olimpia in Asuncion in their final match with the winner advancing regardless of the result in Rio de Janeiro.

Holders Santos were held 1-1 by fellow Brazilian side Internacional in Porto Alegre in Group One despite a bright performance from Neymar, who only failed to score because of tight marking and a string of superb saves by goalkeeper Muriel.

Santos conceded an early goal when Inter right back Nei curled a free kick over the wall.

They equalised with a 66th-minute header from substitute Alan Kardec with his first touch two minutes after coming on and Inter central defender Rodrigo Moledo was sent off in the 89th for two bookings in the final six minutes.

"To get four points out of a possible six from a team like Internacional can be considered very good so we are satisfied," said coach Muricy Ramalho, whose side beat Inter 3-1 at home a month ago.

Santos lead the group with 10 points, two more than Inter and three ahead of Bolivia's The Strongest, who visit eliminated Peruvian champions Juan Aurich (0 points), on Thursday.

'LA U' QUALIFY

Universidad de Chile beat Godoy Cruz of Argentina 1-0 in Mendoza, across the Andes from their Santiago home, to go top of Group Eight with 10 points from five matches and secure a berth in the last 16.

"La U" are two points ahead of Colombia's Atletico Nacional, who are at home to Uruguay's Penarol next week, and five in front of Godoy Cruz.

The Chilean holders of the Copa Sudamericana, the region's equivalent to the Europa League, scored one minute into first half added time through 17-year-old Angelo Henriquez.

The result eliminated last year's runners-up Penarol, five times winners of the competition, who are bottom of the group with one point.

In a tight Group Three, Atletico Junior of Colombia beat Chile's Universidad Catolica 3-0 at home in Barranquilla to revive their qualifying chances.

Union Espanola of Chile and Bolivia's Bolivar, who meet next week in Santiago, have seven points apiece from four games. Catolica have six and Junior four from five matches. (Editing by John O'Brien)