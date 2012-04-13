April 12 Ronaldinho's Flamengo were eliminated from the Libertadores Cup on Thursday after a dramatic victory for Emelec hundreds of kilometres away made their 3-0 win over Group Two winners Lanus in Rio de Janeiro academic.

A stoppage-time goal by defender Jose Quinonez in Paraguay's capital Asuncion gave Ecuador's Emelec a shock 3-2 away victory over Olimpia that put them in the last 16 and left Flamengo's players in tears at the Engenhao.

Flamengo, whose match finished three minutes earlier than the game in Paraguay, thought that an Olimpia equaliser from Pablo Zeballos two minutes into added time had put them through before Quinonez dashed their hopes at a corner a minute later.

The Brazilian side, champions in 1981, needed to win against Argentina's Lanus and for the game at the Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion to end as a draw as they would have finished equal on points with Olimpia but ahead on goal difference.

However, Lanus won the group with 10 points, followed by Emelec on nine, Flamengo on eight and Olimpia with seven.