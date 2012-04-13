April 12 Ronaldinho's Flamengo were eliminated
from the Libertadores Cup on Thursday after a dramatic victory
for Emelec hundreds of kilometres away made their 3-0 win over
Group Two winners Lanus in Rio de Janeiro academic.
A stoppage-time goal by defender Jose Quinonez in Paraguay's
capital Asuncion gave Ecuador's Emelec a shock 3-2 away victory
over Olimpia that put them in the last 16 and left Flamengo's
players in tears at the Engenhao.
Flamengo, whose match finished three minutes earlier than
the game in Paraguay, thought that an Olimpia equaliser from
Pablo Zeballos two minutes into added time had put them through
before Quinonez dashed their hopes at a corner a minute later.
The Brazilian side, champions in 1981, needed to win against
Argentina's Lanus and for the game at the Defensores del Chaco
in Asuncion to end as a draw as they would have finished equal
on points with Olimpia but ahead on goal difference.
However, Lanus won the group with 10 points, followed by
Emelec on nine, Flamengo on eight and Olimpia with seven.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Nick
Mulvenney)