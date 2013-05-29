BUENOS AIRES May 28 Striker Jefferson Cuero scored with a brilliant lob as Independiente Santa Fe advanced to their second Libertadores Cup semi-final with a 2-0 win over debutants Real Garcilaso in Bogota on Tuesday.

The Colombian side, whose only previous semi-final was in 1961, completed a 5-1 aggregate quarter-final victory over the Peruvians at their El Campin home after virtually settling the tie with a 3-1 win in last week's first leg in Cusco.

Cuero caught Garcilaso goalkeeper Diego Carranza off his line in the seventh minute with a lob from 25 metres that went in off the underside of the crossbar to snuff out any hope the Peruvian side had of turning the tie their way.

Midfielder John Valencia added Santa Fe's second goal in the 66th minute and Garcilaso defender Ivan Santillan was sent off in the 75th.

Garcilaso, founded only four years ago, had earned a surprise place in the quarter-finals by eliminating former champions Nacional of Uruguay on penalties in the last 16.

The semi-finals and final will be played in July after a break for the Confederations Cup in Brazil next month. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)