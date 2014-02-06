Feb 6 Atletico Paranaense came back from the brink of Libertadores Cup elimination to beat eight-man Sporting Cristal 5-4 on penalties and qualify for the group phase in a thriller in Curitiba.

Paranaense, down 2-1 from the first leg in Lima, took the lead with a headed goal from Manoel just past the hour but Peru forward Irven Avila equalised within a minute to restore Sporting's aggregate lead in the second leg of the preliminary round tie on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian side's Ederson then converted a penalty seven minutes into added time for a dramatic 2-1 home win, taking the match to penalties with the score 3-3 on aggregate.

Peruvian side Sporting had three defenders sent off while the home side also lost a player during the fiery encounter.

Adan Balbin was shown red along with Paranaense midfielder Zezinho in the 19th minute after they clashed, then Alexis Cossio in the 63rd for a second yellow and finally Marco Ortiz for the handball which brought about the last-ditch penalty.

To add to the drama, both sides missed two of their regulation five penalties with Sportings Diego Penny saving two before Paranaense, finalists in 2005, secured victory when substitute Pedro Aquino missed the visitors' second sudden-death kick.

With Botafogo cruising through 4-1 on aggregate after a 4-0 home win over Deportivo Quito in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Maracana, there will be six Brazilian teams including holders Atletico Mineiro in the group phase.

"I had a day like this when my son was born and now I felt the same emotions," Botafogo striker Wallyson, who scored a hat-trick, told reporters. (Additional reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Sam Holden)