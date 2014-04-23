BUENOS AIRES, April 22 Mexico's veteran World Cup captain Rafael Marquez made an unhappy exit from this year's Libertadores Cup when he was sent off in Leon's 1-1 draw with Bolivar in the second leg of their last 16 tie in La Paz on Tuesday.

The Bolivian champions, who held Leon to a 2-2 draw in Mexico in last week's first leg, went through to the quarter-finals of South America's elite club competition on the away goals rule.

Marquez, set to lead Mexico at his fourth finals in Brazil, misjudged his jump to head a clearance out of defence and dug his studs into the back of an opponent in the 77th minute at the Hernando Siles stadium and was shown a straight red card.

Leon took an early lead with a header by Colombian forward Franco Arizala but Bolivar defender Ronald Eguino equalised in the 36th minute when he tapped in a cross at the far post.

Bolivar could meet another Mexican side in the last eight if Santos Laguna get past Argentina's Lanus.

Lanus, who won the first leg of their tie 2-1 in Buenos Aires last week, visit Santos in Torreon on Wednesday.

Bolivia could have two teams in the last eight of the competition for the first time if The Strongest, who beat Uruguay's Defensor Sporting 2-0 in the first leg, also qualify.

They travel to Montevideo for the second leg next Tuesday.

Brazilian title holders Atletico Mineiro are also in action on Wednesday, away to Atletico Nacional of Colombia in the first leg of their last-16 tie. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)