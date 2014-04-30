BUENOS AIRES, April 29 Favourites Velez Sarsfield were dumped out of the Libertadores Cup by unfancied Nacional of Paraguay, who withstood a ferocious late barrage to reach the last eight for the first time on Tuesday.

In a match full of high drama and controversial incidents, a 2-2 draw at Velez's El Fortin (fortress) sent Nacional into the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory following their 1-0 win in the first leg in Asuncion last week.

Velez, who won South America's top club championship in 1994, put the Paraguayans under constant pressure but were thwarted time and again by the brilliance of Argentine goalkeeper Ignacio Don.

The Argentine side, favourites after registering the most impressive record in the group phase, finally broke through with the first of midfielder Jorge Correa's two goals in the 74th minute.

However, a Nacional penalty converted by Silvio Torales four minutes later proved their undoing, with Velez then needing to score twice to avoid going out on the away goals rule.

Velez's Lucas Romero was sent off for dissent, his second booking, when he protested over the penalty and the home side were reduced to nine men when fellow midfielder Hector Canteros was dismissed in the 87th minute.

Correa restored his side's lead with a fine volley in the 84th minute but as Velez sent everyone, including goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa, into the Nacional half in search of a third goal, Derlis Orue broke away to slot home into an unguarded net.

Nacional will play Arsenal of Argentina or Chile's Union Espanola in the quarter-finals.

VETERAN SHINES

Elsewhere, Uruguay's Defensor Sporting recovered from a 2-0 first leg defeat away to The Strongest to beat the Bolivians by the same score in Montevideo before advancing 4-2 in a penalty shootout. There is no extra time in the competition.

Substitute Nicolas Olivera was voted man of the match after laying on the first goal for "The Violets", scoring the second and netting the decisive penalty after goalkeeper Martin Campana had saved the first two taken by The Strongest.

The 35-year-old former Sevilla striker came on in the 53rd minute and played an exquisite through ball to Giorgian De Arrascaeta to open the scoring on the hour and popped up again four minutes later to rifle home a long-distance equaliser.

It is the third time Defensor have reached the last eight of the competition but they have yet to advance to the semi-finals.

They next face defending champions Atletico Mineiro or 1989 winners Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Editing by John O'Brien)