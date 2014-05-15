BUENOS AIRES May 15 Argentina's San Lorenzo drew 1-1 at Cruzeiro in the second leg of their Libertadores Cup quarter-final on Wednesday to win 2-1 on aggregate and leave Brazil without a team in the last four.

The Argentine side, down to 10 men for the last 13 minutes, struck through midfielder Ignacio Piatti before conceding a 71st minute equaliser at the Mineirao in Belo Horizonte.

Midfielder Leandro Romagnoli was sent off in the 77th minute for slapping the Brazilian side's striker Marcelo Martins in front of the referee during an argument over a free kick.

Piatti put the Saints, 1-0 winners in last week's first leg in Buenos Aires, ahead after 10 minutes when he beat his marker and rifled home into the roof of goalkeeper Fabio's net from a tight angle.

Cruzeiro came within a whisker of equalising on the stroke of halftime when Martins' effort hit one post and rolled along the goalline to hit the other before being cleared for a corner.

They did make it 1-1 with 19 minutes left when Bruno Rodrigo rose above two defenders to head home a cross from Dagoberto.

San Lorenzo reached the last four for the first time in 26 years, while Cruzeiro's exit leaves Brazil without a team in the semi-finals. The last four Libertadores Cup winners were Brazilian sides.

The semi-finals will not be played until July due to the World Cup and the long break could mean San Lorenzo midfielder Nestor Ortigoza, voted man of the match, will not be around to play in them as his contract expires on June 30.

"My (agent) brother is in talks with the people of San Lorenzo about that," the 29-year-old Ortigoza told Fox Sports.

Paraguay's Nacional reached the semi-finals for the first time 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in their second leg in Buenos Aires.

In the other quarter-final second legs, Bolivar are at home to Lanus at high altitude in La Paz with the score 1-1 after the first leg in Buenos Aires last week, while Defensor Sporting hold a 2-2 first leg lead over Atletico Nacional on Thursday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)