BUENOS AIRES May 15 Bolivar reached the Libertadores Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1986 with a 1-0 win over Lanus in La Paz on Thursday, setting up a last four encounter against favourites San Lorenzo with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Uruguay's Defensor Sporting also qualified, beating 1989 champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia 1-0 in Montevideo in the second leg of their quarter-final for a 3-0 aggregate victory and a semi-final berth against Paraguay's Nacional.

Bolivar struck three minutes from the end of their second leg encounter when striker Juan Carlos Arce tapped home a rebound after midfielder Gerardo Yecerotte's effort was turned onto the post by goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

The Bolivian side took control of the contest in the second half as the thin air in the Hernando Siles stadium, the world's highest international venue at 3,600 metres, eventually took its toll on the Argentine side.

Lanus midfielder Leandro Somoza hit the bar with a long-distance looping shot in the first half but the visitors were a man short for the final half hour after defender Carlos Izquierdoz was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident.

FINAL TREAT

Bolivar's multi-millionaire owner Marcelo Claure had promised his team he would take them to see the World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro on July 13 if they reached the semi-finals of South America's top club competition.

"We'll be the only (club) side at the World Cup final and we'll do our pre-season in Brazil," the business magnate was quoted as saying in Bolivian media.

San Lorenzo booked their ticket to the last four, to be held after the World Cup finals, when they eliminated twice former winners Cruzeiro 2-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Bolivar will again enjoy home advantage in the second leg of their semi-final, scheduled for July 30, after visiting San Lorenzo for the first leg in Buenos Aires on July 23.

This week's results ensured a Brazilian side will not be in the final for the first time in 10 years with teams from that country winning the tournament in each of the last four years.

Nacional reached the semi-finals for the first time with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Argentina's Arsenal on Wednesday.

San Lorenzo will be looking to win the trophy for the first time and become the first Argentine side to do so since Estudiantes won their fourth title in 2009 under Alejandro Sabella, now in charge of Argentina's World Cup team. (Editing by John O'Brien)