BUENOS AIRES May 14 The Libertadores Cup derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate was suspended at halftime on Thursday night after River players were affected by an irritant that appeared to have been sprayed from the crowd.

The second leg tie between the arch rivals at Boca's Bombonera stadium was poised 0-0 at the time. River won the first leg 1-0.

"The match between #BocaJuniors and #RiverPlatehas been suspended," Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation tweeted. "The second half could not restart."

The match was suspended for around an hour as officials until officials from Conmebol decided what action to take. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)