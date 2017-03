BUENOS AIRES Aug 5 Argentina's River Plate won the Libertadores Cup for the third time on Wednesday when they beat Mexican side Tigres 3-0 in front of a capacity crowd in Buenos Aires.

Lucas Alario, who only joined the club in July, got the opener on the stroke of half time when he dived to glance home a curling cross from Leonel Vangioni.

Carlos Sanchez was felled in the penalty box with 74 minutes gone and then hammered the spot kick past Nahuel Guzman before Ramiro Funes Mori guaranteed the victory when he rose to head home a corner four minutes later.

The result gave River a 3-0 aggregate victory after the first leg in Monterrey ended scoreless.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)