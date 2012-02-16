LA PAZ, Boliva Feb 15 Holders Santos were
upset in the opening match of their defence of the Libertadores
Cup when they conceded a stoppage time goal to lose 2-1 away to
The Strongest in La Paz on Wednesday.
Substitute forward Rodrigo Ramallo scored with a diving
header from a corner in the 91st minute as the Bolivian side
came from behind to beat three-times champions Santos in the
Group One match at high altitude in the Hernando Siles stadium.
Midfielder Henrique put Santos ahead in the 10th minute when
he scrambled the ball home at a free kick but Ernesto Cristaldo
equalised just past the half-hour with a low shot inside the
base of goalkeeper Rafael's right-hand post.
Rafael had dived to save a 90th-minute free kick that was
aimed at the top corner after Brazil striker Neymar had put
three chances just wide of the posts during the second half.
(Reporting By Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)