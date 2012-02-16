LA PAZ, Boliva Feb 15 Holders Santos were upset in the opening match of their defence of the Libertadores Cup when they conceded a stoppage time goal to lose 2-1 away to The Strongest in La Paz on Wednesday.

Substitute forward Rodrigo Ramallo scored with a diving header from a corner in the 91st minute as the Bolivian side came from behind to beat three-times champions Santos in the Group One match at high altitude in the Hernando Siles stadium.

Midfielder Henrique put Santos ahead in the 10th minute when he scrambled the ball home at a free kick but Ernesto Cristaldo equalised just past the half-hour with a low shot inside the base of goalkeeper Rafael's right-hand post.

Rafael had dived to save a 90th-minute free kick that was aimed at the top corner after Brazil striker Neymar had put three chances just wide of the posts during the second half. (Reporting By Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)